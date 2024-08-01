Teachers Can Now Create Standards-Aligned Content In Under 30 Seconds With Pear Deck’S New ‘Instant Pear Decks’ Feature

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Instant Pear Decks save teachers time by leveraging generative AI to easily and quickly create customized lessons

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pear Deck , GoGuardian's widely used flagship instructional product, today launched Instant Pear Decks, a new feature that enables teachers to create standards-aligned classroom content in under 30 seconds. Using generative AI technology, Instant Pear Decks seamlessly generate customized lessons, mini-instructions, and activities based on selected grade level, subject, academic standard, and user prompts.



This new feature from Pear Deck comes at a time when managing workload remains a top pain point for educators, with more than 84% of teachers reporting they feel as though there is not enough time during their regular work hours to do tasks like lesson planning and paperwork.

“Instant Pear Decks allow teachers to instantly create interactive, thought-provoking lessons that engage and ignite students' interests, encouraging students to actively explore topics together,” said Tyler Shaddix, GoGuardian's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.“Imagine a full eighth-grade algebra lesson built around your local community's landmarks, with all of the best parts of a Pear Deck lesson mixed in. Teachers can even go a step further and tailor their lesson around specific student needs such as reading level or language.”

Teachers can use the AI-generated Instant Pear Decks feature to:



Create standards-aligned content: Using advanced language models, Instant Pear Decks can generate high-quality, interactive lessons that are standards-aligned, ensuring they meet the diverse needs of all students.

Enhance customization: Whether it is teaching math in the context of a local town hero, or a science concept using characters from a popular video game, Instant Pear Decks enable educators to customize lessons for their specific classroom environment.

Transform traditional materials : Translate handwritten notes or old printed worksheets into digital interactive lessons within seconds by taking a picture and uploading into Instant Pear Decks.

Facilitate project-based learning: Enhance collaborative projects with tailored content that supports deep learning and student engagement. Review before tests: Take a picture of a test or specific test items, and let the Instant Pear Decks feature analyze and generate interactive practice items based on the content.



A beta version of the Instant Pear Decks feature was released to numerous educators across the country, and has received early praise:

"I teach 6th grade ELA and used the AI tool to generate five standards-based lessons. The lessons ranged from character development (as it pertained to a specific novel - the AI knew characters' names!), to nouns, adjectives and narrative writing. The tool saved me valuable time by effectively covering all important elements of each topic, and so quickly. The lessons were relevant, and the tool was so easy to use. Love that the slides are editable! This is a game-changer for educators seeking to optimize their teaching and work more efficiently." - Stacy B., Grade 6 ELA Teacher, Pennsylvania

“Instant Pear Decks is a game-changer for educators! I love that it can transform my end-of-unit assessments into interactive lessons, truly embodying the pedagogy of backwards design. Instant Pear Decks can not only save teachers precious planning time but also makes sure that every lesson directly aligns with their learning standards and assessment questions. The result is a more focused, engaging, and effective learning experience for students which deserves an A+ in my opinion!" - Emily Tighe, District Digital Learning Coach, Fayette County Public Schools

“The AI tool in Pear Deck is amazing! It is a time saver for sure” - Dr. Cecelia Gillam, Grade 10-12th, AP Environmental Science and Honors Biology, Benjamin Franklin High School, New Orleans, LA

For additional information on Instant Pear Decks or the Pear Deck Learning ecosystem, visit peardeck.com .

