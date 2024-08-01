The Military Is Crucial To Enforce The Real Results In Venezuela

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The military is crucial to enforce the real results of the of last Sunday, July 28 in Venezuela.

“In Venezuela

people have lost their fear. The bastions that were Chavistas have taken to the streets to protest against Nicolas Maduro

and in support of Edmundo González Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado,” says Fabiola Zavarce, a Venezuelan opposition member and former ambassador of that country in Panama during the interim of Juan Guaidó.

Zavarce points out that

the results are clearly in favor of Edmundo González Urrutia and the minutes confirm this.

She hopes that international support will be activated by sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

She also warns that the continent cannot tolerate mass migration any longer, so it is essential that the transparency of the results be validated and the records recognized.



She points out that now with the suspension of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Panama, the Nicolás Maduro regime, instead of only moving the diplomatic representation, has arbitrarily ordered the closure of consulting services as well, leaving the citizens of that country in the isthmus unassisted.

Zavarce says that Venezuela should not have closed consular services, which are a public service for the citizens of that country.“The consular service was arbitrarily closed by Nicolas Maduro's regime.”

She warns that this situation will create problems for the procedures of Venezuelans living in Panama, so she calls on the Panamanian authorities to approve some flexible measures to accept, for example, temporarily expired passports for internal procedures, as occurred between 2019 and 2021.