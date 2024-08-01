MNRE Introduces New Portal For Solar PV Manufacturers, Mandates Registration

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 1 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster domestic solar and ensure compliance with local content requirements, India's solar photovoltaic (PV) sector has introduced an registration system.

This initiative, developed collaboratively by solar PV manufacturing associations and the of New and (MNRE), marks a pivotal step in the country's renewable energy landscape.

The new portal mandates registration for all solar PV manufacturers operating within India, creating a comprehensive database of domestic production facilities.

This system's primary objective is to establish a robust traceability mechanism for solar PV cells and modules manufactured in the country.

By implementing this digital platform, the government aims to streamline the verification process for the domestic content requirement (DCR) in renewable energy projects.

The DCR policy, a cornerstone of India's push for self-reliance in the solar sector, can now be more effectively monitored and enforced.

Each solar module will be assigned a unique serial number, serving as a digital fingerprint for tracking its origin and specifications. This identifier will be crucial for projects subject to DCR mandates, allowing authorities to quickly verify compliance.

Industry experts view this development as a significant step towards transparency and quality assurance in India's burgeoning solar market.

It is expected to boost investor confidence and support the government's ambitious renewable energy targets.

The MNRE has issued a stern warning to manufacturers, stating that failure to register their factories on the portal may result in punitive action. The portal can be accessed

here:



As India continues to position itself as a global leader in renewable energy, this traceability initiative is poised to play a crucial role in fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on imported solar components.

The solar industry now awaits further details on the implementation timeline and specific registration procedures. Stakeholders are advised to stay informed about these developments to ensure smooth compliance with the new requirements.

This move aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its manufacturing prowess in the renewable energy sector, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the global solar supply chain in the coming years.

(KNN Bureau)