Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) And Beep To Launch Autonomous Shuttle Service At Rossmoor 55+ Active Senior Community

Contra Costa Authority (CCTA) launched its second PRESTO autonomous shuttle service today that increases transportation access for seniors with Beep, Inc. , a leading provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions. With this launch, residents of the active senior Rossmoor 55+ community can now take advantage of the free pilot shuttle program aimed at providing easy, stress- and emission-free transportation. The shuttle will run on a pre-programmed loop Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a trained attendant on board.

"CCTA is proud to offer nationally recognized mobility solutions, while also championing local communities, making it easier and safer to travel," CCTA Chair Newell Arnerich said. "CCTA is committed to making transportation accessible for all. We chose Rossmoor to pilot an alternative to driving so residents can maintain activities that

keep them socially connected while experiencing a cutting-edge transportation network."

As a spacious gated community, Rossmoor is an ideal testing ground for an autonomous vehicle program. Driven by Oxa , a global provider of self-driving vehicle software, the shuttles carry seven seated and secured passengers, plus a trained attendant to provide riders with a safe and informed experience. The shuttle network is also remotely monitored by the Beep Command Center to ensure operational safety at all times.

By demonstrating at Rossmoor, CCTA can learn what works best for the 55+ community. Passenger feedback will help shape the future of this technology, as federal transportation officials plan to use PRESTO pilot data to advance standards in automated mobility. The pilot is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"We are excited to partner with CCTA again, bringing the PRESTO autonomous mobility network to Rossmoor," said Joe Moye, Beep CEO. "This collaboration underscores our shared vision of leveraging innovative technologies and services to enhance community access to first- and last-mile transportation. Beep autonomous shuttles in Rossmoor will provide reliable and safe transit options, connecting residents to key destinations, people, and opportunities within the community."

Rossmoor is the second site where CCTA has launched an autonomous vehicle pilot. The first of four proposed pilots was launched in 2023 by CCTA at

Bishop Ranch business park in San Ramon. To date, the Bishop Ranch autonomous shuttles have safely transported more than 1,600 passengers. CCTA is expected to introduce a future autonomous vehicle program in the City of Martinez this summer.

To learn more about PRESTO at Rossmoor, visit .

About the Contra Costa Transportation Authority

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to manage the county's transportation sales tax program and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts. CCTA is responsible for planning, funding, and delivering critical transportation infrastructure projects and programs that connect our communities, foster a strong economy, increase sustainability, and safely and efficiently get people where they need to go. CCTA also serves as the county's designated Congestion Management Agency, responsible for putting programs in place to keep traffic levels manageable. More information about CCTA is available at ccta.

About Beep

Beep, Inc. delivers the next generation of autonomous, electric, shared mobility networks through its AI-enabled AutonomOSTM software platform and mobility-as-a-service offerings. Specializing in planning, deploying and managing autonomous transportation services for private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places, goods and services with solutions that reduce congestion, eliminate carbon emissions, improve roadway safety and enable mobility for all. Beep utilizes artificial intelligence insights and vast data learnings from its deployments to enhance and advance the safety, rider experience, and operating capabilities of autonomous transportation platforms. For more information visit .

