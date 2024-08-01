Celebrate Gamers' Spirit With The*Gamehers New Fashion Line Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

the*gamehers celebrates the gaming community with the merchandise site launch and an exciting partnership with Zenni Optical.

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- the*gamehers, a vibrant community dedicated to celebrating and elevating women who game, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive line this summer. Launching on August 1st, the new merch site will offer a 10% discount on the first purchase for all community members.The fashion line features two collections:Athleisure: Perfect for active gamers, this collection includes stylish and comfortable pieces that are great for both gaming and active lifestyles.Casual and Cozy: Designed for relaxation and casual wear, this collection offers a range of comfy and trendy items.The site includes a variety of items to fit everyone's needs and style: T-shirts, hoodies, crop tops, jackets, and more. Additionally, there are accessories like bucket hats, beach towels, and water bottles.Adding to the excitement, the*gamehers is also honored to partner with Zenni Optical to launch an exclusive collection of the*gamehers branded frames. Community members can enjoy a special 10% discount on all Zenni Optical products using the exclusive code GAMEHERS10, allowing them to accessorize their new outfits with stylish and affordable eyewear.“We are excited to see the first frames in the*gamehers collab launch,” said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical.“and provide the*gamehers community exclusive styles along with a wide range of corrective and preventive customizations so they can complete their fit and vision needs at the same time.”For more information and to shop the exclusive collections, visit gamehers and starting August 1st.About the*gamehersthe*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.About ZenniZenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM, the*gamehers and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni/press

Quan Nguyen

the*gamehers

email us here