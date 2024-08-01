(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Provides High-Quality FFPE Tissue Specimens for Research Purposes

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of research tools and services, is pleased to offer a wide range of FFPE tissue specimens for the medical community and researchers. FFPE tissue specimens are a vital resource for preserving biopsy samples in formaldehyde and embedding them into paraffin wax blocks, which helps maintain the proteins and structures of the tissue for examination under a microscope.FFPE tissue specimens play a crucial role in the research and medical field due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of storage and archiving. These specimens maintain the integrity of the tissue for an extended period, allowing for retrospective use in numerous studies and reducing the time required to locate specific tissues that meet research criteria.At Creative Bioarray, all FFPE tissue sample are collected by certified medical pathologists with approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB). The tissues undergo a meticulous process of fixation in 10% neutral-buffered formalin for 30 to 60 minutes post-surgical resection. Additionally, fixing agents and embedding media can be customized upon request to meet specific research needs.Standard-sized FFPE tissue blocks are capable of producing at least 500 x 4-5μm cuts, ensuring an ample supply for various research projects. The collection, storage, and shipment of all tissue samples are conducted in full compliance with regulatory standards and best-practice guidelines. Each specimen is handled with precision and care from resection to storage to ensure the highest quality specimens are delivered to customers worldwide."We are proud to offer a comprehensive range of FFPE tissue specimens to support cutting-edge research and medical advancements," said a spokesperson for Creative Bioarray. "Our commitment to quality and compliance ensures that researchers and medical professionals receive top-tier specimens for their projects."Researchers and medical professionals looking for reliable FFPE tissue specimens can count on Creative Bioarray to deliver high-quality samples with exceptional customer service and support.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a global provider of research tools and services, specializing in cell biology, genomics, proteomics, and other research fields. With a commitment to quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction, Creative Bioarray offers a wide range of products and services to support groundbreaking research and medical advancements.

