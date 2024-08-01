IBA - Regulated Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, August 1st, 2024 06:00

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on July 30, 2024.

In its notification, FMR LLC indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights . Its total participation in IBA SA decreased and its participation in IBA shares with voting rights crossed the threshold of 1% on 25/07/2024 .

Content of the notification



Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights

Notification by: A parent company or controlling person P e rsons subject to the notification requirement:



Date on which the threshold is crossed: 25/07/2024

Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%

Denominator : 40.595.290 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC.FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC are controlled by FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

