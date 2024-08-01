Atlanta Board Of Education To Install 22Nd Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Swearing-in ceremony held on Aug. 5 at the Atlanta Board of Education Headquarters

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 -- The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Bryan Johnson as the 22nd Atlanta Public Schools (APS) superintendent on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. His three-year term will begin immediately following the event."It is with great pleasure that the Atlanta Board of Education will confirm the appointment of Dr. Johnson as our Superintendent," said ABOE Board Chairperson Erika Y. Mitchell."He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in educational leadership. We are confident that his vision, dedication, and innovative approach will greatly benefit our students, educators, and the entire Atlanta community. We are excited to watch the positive impact he will have as he steps into this vital role."ABOE Board Vice Chair Jennifer McDonald said."The Board of Education is eager to see Dr. Johnson's impact on our district, schools, and families, and I am thrilled to celebrate this day and all that it represents. As a current APS parent, I look forward to learning and collaborating with Dr. Johnson on behalf of the families in my district and across APS."Much of Dr. Johnson's career has been focused on public education, where he has received numerous achievements, such as the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, named a National Superintendent of the Year Finalist, EdWeek's"Leader to Learn From," listed as a"Superintendent to Watch" by the National School Public Relations Association, and recognized as a"2020 Outstanding Young Alumnus" by Austin Peay State University."I am honored to begin my journey with the Atlanta Public Schools alongside the dedicated professionals working to move the district forward," said Dr. Johnson."I am committed to upholding Atlanta Public Schools' values and mission by working tirelessly to ensure every student receives a quality education. I am grateful for the invaluable guidance from the Atlanta Board of Education members and support from Dr. Battle leading up to this momentous day. My family and I have been met with such warmth and acceptance, and we look forward to immersing ourselves within the rich culture of this thriving international city. I believe in education. I believe in preparing students for a bright future. Most importantly, I believe in APS. I look forward to working with the community to make Atlanta Public Schools the best urban school district in America."The Atlanta Board of Education establishes and approves the policies that govern Atlanta Public Schools. The Board comprises nine members, representing six geographical districts and three"at-large" districts. One individual is elected per district to represent the schools for a four-year term.

