Intersend And Uniblock Partner To Power A New Era Of Crypto Marketplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intersend , a stablecoin-powered digital marketplace is excited to announce its partnership with Uniblock , a leading provider of blockchain integration solutions, essentially aiming to enhance the seamless and user-friendly experience of transactions and push the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto-consumer space.Powering Seamless TransactionsIntersend leverages Uniblock's advanced API endpoints, specifically the balance and transaction endpoints, to power its platform. These integrations ensure that users have accurate and real-time data on their transactions and balances, providing the transparency and efficiency needed for managing a stablecoin-powered digital wallet.Balance Endpoint: This feature helps Intersend users easily track their cryptocurrency balances. By integrating this endpoint, Intersend ensures that users always have up-to-date information on their digital assets, promoting better financial management.Transaction Endpoint: This feature provides detailed information about confirmed transactions on the ledger. Intersend utilizes this endpoint to offer users insights into their spending patterns and transaction histories, enhancing user experience and trust.Features and ProgramsIntersend distinguishes itself as more than just a digital wallet; it is a comprehensive financial ecosystem designed to meet diverse user needs through innovative features and programs.Cashback Program: Intersend is launching a cashback program offering rewards akin to those of premium credit cards like Amex, Astra, and Pulsar. This program aims to provide users with more value for their spending, making the platform even more attractive.Marketplace for Applications: Evolving into a marketplace for crypto applications, Intersend offers users a gateway to a universe of crypto apps, enabling access to various services and tools from a single platform.Sponsored Gas Fees: Intersend sponsors gas fees, meaning users don't have to worry about the often high costs associated with crypto transactions. This feature significantly enhances the user experience by removing a common pain point in cryptocurrency usage.Enabling Real-World SpendingIntersend allows users to mitigate market volatility by securing their funds with stablecoins while providing the flexibility to spend in real life. Users can buy gift cards, top-up phones, book hotels, and more, all without worrying about fluctuating currency values. This ensures users can spend their money without constantly thinking about currency conversions. View the demo here.Redefining Crypto App MarketplacesIntersend is set to redefine the concept of crypto app marketplaces by providing a seamless gateway to diverse crypto applications. Users can effortlessly interact with various applications without dealing with gas fees or complex bridging processes. This unified crypto app marketplace aligns with Intersend's vision of making the crypto ecosystem more accessible, integrated, and user-friendly.About IntersendIntersend is a leading stablecoin-powered digital marketplace dedicated to making cryptocurrency transactions seamless and user-friendly. By offering innovative solutions and a comprehensive financial ecosystem, Intersend aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto-consumer space.About UniblockUniblock is a premier provider of blockchain integration solutions, offering advanced API endpoints that power seamless transactions and real-time data management for various blockchain platforms. Uniblock is committed to enhancing the efficiency and transparency of cryptocurrency transactions.Media ContactIntersendHennadii Ahanesian...

