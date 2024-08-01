Lalbagh to Madiwala: 7 stunning parks in Bengaluru to beat boredom

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 stunning parks in Bengaluru to break free from the city grind. If you're in town on weekends, these must-visit spots offer the perfect retreat for fun and relaxation with friends and family.

An iconic park with over 1,800 species of plants, Lalbagh is renowned for its beautiful flower shows and historical glass house. A perfect spot for nature lovers.

Located in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park features expansive lawns, walking paths, and a peaceful atmosphere. Ideal for jogging, picnics, and relaxation

Set amidst the historical Bengaluru Palace, these grounds offer sprawling gardens and scenic views. It's a popular venue for events and leisurely walks.

This park boasts lush greenery, jogging tracks, and a well-maintained lake. It's a great spot for fitness enthusiasts and families looking to unwind

Home to a zoo, butterfly park, and safari, this park is a fantastic place to explore wildlife and enjoy nature trails with family.

An expansive park around a large lake, it's perfect for birdwatching and picnicking. The serene environment makes it a favorite for peaceful retreats.

Featuring a scenic lake and walking paths, Madiwala Lake Park is an ideal location for evening strolls and enjoying picturesque sunset views