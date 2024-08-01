(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Official of the

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that First Horizon Bank has renewed its commitment to the University of Tennessee and signed a 5-year agreement as a Corporate Champion and the Official Bank of the VOLS.



First Horizon Renews commitment to The University of Tennessee

First Horizon Bank is a longtime supporter of the University and signed its first agreement with the University of Tennessee Athletics back in 1993.

Terms of the contract remain undisclosed; however, the contract does include an exclusive financial partnership as the "Official Bank of the Vols & Lady Vols," an official Power T premium Visa Debit card design, entertainment and hospitality opportunities, participation in game day experiences and events, and a partnership with the University of Tennessee Alumni Association.

The Tennessee-First Horizon partnership was created through Athletics multimedia rights holder The Vol Network, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics.

The Vol Network

provides First Horizon with an impressive statewide media strategy with exposure in radio, television, print, digital and social media, along with game site signage across Tennessee's premier sports venues.



"First Horizon has backed for the Vols for more than 30 years," said Jim Atchley, Market President for First Horizon Bank. "Our commitment, as The Official Bank of the Vols, extends to all Vols, from student-athletes to alumni. Building on this longstanding partnership, First Horizon remains committed to the Knoxville community and the University of Tennessee."

"There is only one Official Bank of the Vols, and that's First Horizon," said Steve Early, Vice President and General Manager of the Vol Network.

"First Horizon's corporate partner commitment to Big Orange Athletics over the past three decades is unmatched, and they are a shining example of what a community-focused company should be.

This is a relationship with true statewide impact, and it only makes sense for our two great brands to be aligned across Tennessee."

