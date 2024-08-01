OFP Funding Launches Exciting 30% OFF Summer Promotion For Traders Seeking Instant Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OFP Funding, The World's Leading Instant Funding Trading Prop Firm , is thrilled to announce an exclusive Summer designed to empower traders with instant funding trading accounts . This limited-time offer provides a significant discount on the firm's most sought-after trading account, aimed at enhancing trading opportunities for both new and experienced traders.Starting on Thursday, July 1st at 15:30 CET and running until Sunday, July 11th at 23:55 CET, traders can enjoy a 30% discount on OFP Funding's $100K trading account with a 4% Daily Drawdown and 80% Profit Split. To take advantage of this incredible offer, traders must use the discount code **100K4DD** at checkout. The discounted prices will not be visible on the general pricing page; the code must be applied manually.This discount code can be used multiple times by the same user but cannot be combined with other discount codes or fidelity points.OFP Funding stands out as the only instant funding prop firm that offers custom accounts, allowing traders to choose their daily drawdown, profit split, type of payout (Monthly, Biweekly, On-Demand), and type of currency. This unique feature gives traders full control over their trading conditions and account prices, ensuring a personalized and flexible trading experience.Unlike other firms that require traders to pass endless and often fruitless challenges to access their funds, OFP Funding provides instant funding accounts without any profit target needed to qualify for payouts. Additionally, OFP Funding offers accounts starting as low as $18, making it accessible for traders at all levels.With this summer promotion, traders can elevate their trading experience by choosing instant funding over traditional challenges that waste valuable time. OFP Funding's $100K account, with its competitive drawdown and profit split, is tailored to maximize trading potential and profitability.For more information and to seize this exciting promotion, visit .

