Embark on an Idyllic Poolside Retreat at Address Sky View this Summer Season

Dubai, UAE (1 August 2024): From the soft transition of purple to pink hues at sunrise to the warm, golden embrace of sunset, Address Sky View boasts some of the most breathtaking views in the city. Whether you're seeking a refreshing late-night dip or to soak up the sun, Address Sky View beckons guests to indulge in a selection of all-new poolside packages available at Deck Too this summer. With an array of weekday and weekend experiences to choose from, there is something to suit every schedule, ensuring everyone can make the most of this chic hangout spot.



Deck Too

Located on the hotel lobby level, Deck Too sets the tone for the world of luxury that awaits at Address Sky View. The exquisite pool lounge and bar feature a selection of comfortable sunloungers and private cabanas overlooking crystal-clear blue waters. What’s more, Deck Too is home to unparalleled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, making it the perfect backdrop for your day of relaxation or nighttime swim.



Night Swim Experience at Deck Too

This Summer, Escape the Heat with a Luxurious Night Swim at Deck Too. Immerse yourself in the tranquil waters of Deck Too's stunning lobby pool at Address Sky View, while basking in the glow of the Burj Khalifa's shimmering lights. Our night swim package offers a serene and luxurious retreat, perfect for unwinding and rejuvenating your senses. As the sun sets, Deck Too invites you to sit back, grab a drink, and watch as the cityscape transforms into a collage of mesmerising twinkling lights. Taking place throughout the summer from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm, guests can experience the allure of these awe-inspiring views as you escape the heat with a dip in the lit-up pool. While pool passes are complimentary for hotel guests, visitors can enjoy two-for-one access on weekdays for AED 320, with AED 160 redeemable on food and drinks. On the weekends, guests can savour the same experience for AED 320 per person with AED 160 redeemable on food and drinks.



Weekdays Offer:

When: Ongoing, throughout the summer season

Time: From 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Offer and Price: Pool access for AED 320 per person

Exclusive Offer: Enjoy access to our breathtaking lobby pool, perfectly situated for mesmerizing views of the Burj Khalifa.

Food & Beverage Credit: Indulge in delightful treats and refreshing drinks with an AED 160 credit.

*T&Cs apply

For bookings and more information, call +971 4 873 8888 or email ...





Weekend Offer:

When: Ongoing, throughout the summer season

Time: From 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday

Price: Pool access AED 320 per person

Exclusive Offer: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening with access to our exquisite pool, the perfect spot to soak in the city's vibrant nightlife.

Food & Beverage Credit: Savor delectable dishes and premium beverages with an AED 160 credit.

*T&Cs apply

For bookings and more information, call +971 4 873 8888 or email ...





2 for 1 Pool Days at Deck Too

Bask in the summer glow with the ultimate day of relaxation at Deck Too’s exclusive two-for-one weekday pool pass. Available Monday to Friday from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm, guests can beat the heat with a refreshing poolside retreat and avail of two pool passes for the price of one for just AED 320. Tuck into delicious bites and scintillating cocktails with AED 160 redeemable on food and beverages, as you enjoy some midweek respite with a friend or loved one.



When: Ongoing, throughout the summer season

Time: From 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Offer and Price: 2 for 1 Pool access for AED 320 per person, with AED 160 redeemable on F&B

*T&Cs apply

For bookings and more information, call ‪+971 4 873 8888 or email ...



Poolside Brunch Club at Deck Too Pool

This summer, soak up the relaxed Saturday vibes at Deck Too’s poolside Brunch Club. Boasting a stunning Glass Garden, prepare to savour a tempting menu of traditional and exotic brunch favourites paired with a selection of scintillating sips, while a talented live DJ pumps out the freshest beats to create the liveliest weekend mood. As an added bonus, guests can enjoy complimentary pool access, situation against the stunning backdrop of Burj Khalifa, before or during the brunch, adding a refreshing and relaxing element to the day.

When: ‪Ongoing, Every Saturday, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm (pool is accessible from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm)

Where: Deck Too Pool

Offer: Poolside brunch with pool access





