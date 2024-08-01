PTI Leader Mahreen Afridi Slams Reserved Seats List, Demands Tribal District Representation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mahreen Afridi has rejected the list of reserved seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that workers' rights have been undermined and that the biggest injustice has been done to the tribal districts. She emphasized that the tribal districts have been given no representation in the 22-23 reserved seats in the provincial assembly and the 10 reserved seats in the national assembly, raising serious questions for PTI leaders, especially the leadership of the merged districts.

In a conversation with the media, Afridi noted that the wife of Bilal Shaheed from Landi Kotal was given a seat under the Shuhada package, which is commendable. However, she argued that linking this to the representation of the tribal districts is misleading the public.

Mahreen Afridi stated that her name was initially included in the reserved seats from the tribal districts. She recently met with Party Chairman Barrister Gohar, emphasizing that only her name was included from the tribal districts, and requested the inclusion of more names to address the deprivation of the tribal districts. However, just before the final list was submitted and published, her name was also removed, which she finds extremely regrettable.

She expressed that members of the assemblies are supposed to represent the public mandate, legislate, and advocate for public rights. Unfortunately, in our corrupt society, those who walk with dignity and self-respect are not allowed to move forward. Khan struggled against this injustice and servitude for 26-27 years, but in his absence, these mentally enslaved individuals would not let capable and self-respecting workers advance, which is a great injustice to the country and its people.

Mahreen Afridi called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other leaders, stating that the people of the tribal districts supported Imran Khan wholeheartedly in the elections, resulting in a clean sweep. Yet, they have been given no representation in the reserved seats. She demanded an immediate inquiry into this matter and hoped that the Chief Minister would rectify this injustice by providing representation to the tribal districts in the reserved seats, giving the people of the tribal districts their due rights.