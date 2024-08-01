Tragic Incident In Karak: Woman Allegedly Kills Child And Herself Amid Domestic Disputes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Monakhel area of Karak, a tragic incident occurred where a woman allegedly shot her child and then took her own life. According to the police, this incident stemmed from ongoing domestic disputes.

However, the woman's brothers have accused her in-laws of foul play, claiming that their sister and nephew were murdered. They alleged that the woman's father-in-law and brother-in-law were involved in the incident.

The FIR filed includes the names of the woman's father-in-law and brother-in-law, while her husband was not named as he was not present at home during the incident. Following the registration of the FIR, the accused father-in-law and brother-in-law fled the scene. Police are conducting raids to arrest them.