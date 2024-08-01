Israel Kills 35 Gazans Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, August 1 (Petra) - The Israeli committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 35 Palestinians and injuring 55 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza of reported.In its daily tally on causalities by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 300th day on the strip, the ministry said multiple are still buried under the rubble and scattered on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.To date, the ministry announced Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression has risen to 39,480 martyrs and 91,128 wounded since last October 7.