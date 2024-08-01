Great Turnout At Kuwait Pavilion In Jerash Festival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait pavilion witnessed a great turnout at Jordan's Cultural Jerash Festival in its 38th edition.

Kuwait pavilion included books, most of whose titles focused on publications related to Arab identity, culture, and the Palestinian cause, within the framework of Kuwait's participation that aims to enhance Arab culture, mainly amid the sufferings of Palestinians in Gaza.

Kuwait pavilion also included handicrafts and traditional weaving crafts (Sadu), in addition to displaying traditional Kuwaiti popular food, which received great interaction from visitors.

Participating Kuwaiti delegation member Sarah Khalaf told KUNA that included the Kuwait Fine Art gallery, which included paintings by Abdulredha Baqir, Ibtisam Al-Asfour, Thuraya Al-Baqsami, Lina Hejazy, Anbar Waleed, Shua'a Al-Helfi, and Marzouq Al-Jenae.

The Kuwaiti delegation is led by Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar. (end)

