Netstar Announces Global Availability Of Webapp Compasstm Version 3.1

NetSTAR, the global leader in OEM URL categorization , IP address reputation , web application categorization , and threat intelligence SDKs and services , is proud to announce the international release of WebApp CompassTM version 3.1.



WebApp Compass is a comprehensive web application intelligence solution that provides OEM partners unparalleled insights into web/SaaS applications. It offers advanced web/SaaS application categorization and is essential for CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) solutions. By leveraging WebApp Compass, organizations can secure and manage their digital ecosystems more effectively, enabling detailed application monitoring, policy enforcement, and risk assessment.

This latest version of WebApp Compass brings significant enhancements, including an expanded database for web app categorization, more flexible deployment options, and a new icon directory with favicon image files for web applications. Further details will be shared with partners and prospects at the upcoming BlackHat USA in Las Vegas beginning August 3rd, 2024.



Key Enhancements in WebApp Compass Version 3.1:

The database now includes over 9,500 web applications, ensuring our partners can access the market's most comprehensive and up-to-date application intelligence. This expansion enhances the effectiveness of web app categorization for improved CASB functions, including network security and policy management.WebApp Compass version 3.1 offers more flexible deployment options, making it easier for OEM partners to integrate this solution into their products. Whether through a local SDK, data feed with JSON export files, or a cloud-based API model, WebApp Compass is designed to meet the diverse needs of our global partners. This flexibility makes it an ideal OEM solution for CASB, SSE, SASE, SD-WAN, and network providers.A new feature in this release is the inclusion of an icon directory with favicon image files saved for web applications. This visual enhancement allows for easier identification and categorization of applications, improving the user experience and providing additional information for network policy enforcement.

WebApp Compass: The Ultimate OEM Solution for CASB and Web Application Firewall

WebApp Compass provides OEM partners with unparalleled web application intelligence, enabling them to effectively secure and manage their digital ecosystems. The solution categorizes thousands of web applications into one of 150 categories and supports 20 operations, such as login/authentication, upload, file transfer, and financial transactions.

NetSTAR partners use WebApp Compass for various use cases, including web filtering, network policy management, bandwidth control, data loss prevention, regulatory compliance, risk prevention, and as an OEM solution for web application firewall enhancements.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

Since 2001, NetSTAR has been at the forefront of OEM internet categorization and threat intelligence solutions. With over 275 OEM partners globally and visibility into internet traffic from over 1.8 billion endpoints, NetSTAR provides unmatched market-leading value to its partners.

Attendance at BlackHat USA 2024

Executives from NetSTAR will attend BlackHat USA 2024 to discuss this new WebApp Compass 3.1 release with partners and prospects. To schedule a meeting with a NetSTAR representative, please submit a query via the Contact Us page at netstar .

About NetSTAR

NetSTAR is a global leader in providing OEM-integrated solutions for URL categorization, IP Address reputation, web-based application categorization, and threat intelligence. With expertise and advanced technology, NetSTAR helps its partners secure their digital ecosystems and enforce network policies with precision and intelligence.

For more information about WebApp CompassTM and NetSTAR's other solutions for web app categorization, CASB, and web application firewalls, please visit

netstar .

