Onyxia Cyber Introduces Custom Frameworks And The Security Stack Map Budget View To Cybersecurity Management Platform

Enabling CISOs to More Easily Achieve Organizational Compliance and Ensure Program ROI.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onyxia Cyber, leaders in Cybersecurity Management, today unveiled Custom Frameworks and the Security Stack Map Budget View . These new capabilities empower Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security leaders to more easily ensure organizational compliance and evaluate security program ROI.“The Custom Frameworks and Security Stack Map Budget View are powerful additions to our Cybersecurity Management Platform,” said Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia.“As the CISO role evolves from a technical expert to a business leader, we are committed to providing security leaders with the capabilities they require to successfully demonstrate the impact and ROI of their cybersecurity efforts and investments.”Empowering CISOs with the tools to more easily ensure organizational compliance and quantify the impact of their security investments at the business level is critical as Onyxia's Regulations, Reporting, and Risk Management: The Voice of the CISO 2024 report uncovered that 67% of CISOs feel that their organizations are unprepared for new compliance regulations and two-thirds of CISOs report having difficulties in effectively persuading the C-suite of their security strategies and securing buy-in for their initiatives.With the introduction of the Custom Frameworks and Security Stack Map Budget View, CISOs can now customize their cybersecurity management experience to align with their organization's target compliance frameworks and optimize their security program investments.“As CISOs, we are faced with the challenges of keeping up with requirements of the ever-evolving regulatory world and efficiently managing a massive amount of security tools,” said Lucas Moody, SVP & CISO at Alteryx.“I believe Onyxia's new Custom Frameworks and Security Stack Map Budget View are essential as they can empower us as security leaders to thoroughly drive compliance and fully ensure the effectiveness of our technology stack.”The Custom Frameworks capability enables CISOs to design a cybersecurity program management framework that fits their organization's specific regulation requirements. Whether starting from scratch or using a template, users can adjust their cybersecurity program categories, weights, and Cyber Performance Indicators (CPIs) to demonstrate compliance with key frameworks, including NIST 2.0, HIPAA, SOC 2, and PCI.Key benefits of the Custom Frameworks include:- Better compliance tracking with customizable frameworks- Improved alignment of cybersecurity performance data- Streamlined reporting of compliance efforts to meet disclosure regulations and demonstrate compliance to executive stakeholders.The Security Stack Map Budget View, an in-demand addition to the Onyxia platform, offers an intuitive investment heatmap detailing cost areas and highlighting where stack investments are allocated.With the power to streamline how security leaders manage and optimize their security investments, the Security Stack Map Budget View visualizes investment distribution, ensuring clarity and precision in managing Annual License Costs. This enhancement ensures accurate representation and management of the security program budget, making it easier to make informed decisions about resource allocation.Key benefits of the Budget View include:- Clear visualization of investment distribution- Accurate management of Annual License Costs- Enhanced decision-making for budget allocationBeyond visualization, the Security Stack Map Budget View enables CISOs and security leaders to make data-informed insights to empower them to make better budget decisions. By understanding where investments are going and how they align with their security needs CISOs and security leaders can optimize spending to ensure maximum ROI and comprehensive coverage.About Onyxia CyberOnyxia Cyber empowers Chief Information Security Officers and security leaders with powerful predictive insights and actionable data intelligence to continuously strengthen their security programs and proactively reduce risk exposure. Founded in 2022 by a former CISO, Onyxia delivers a Cybersecurity Management Platform that proudly serves leading enterprises across various industries and sectors. With Onyxia, CISOs can ensure organizational compliance, improve risk management, and align their security initiatives with business goals. Learn more at

