(MENAFN) On Wednesday, France's Leon Marchand achieved a historic milestone by winning gold in both the 200-meter butterfly and the 200-meter breaststroke, becoming the first swimmer ever to secure these two prestigious titles at the same Olympic Games. The 22-year-old swimmer's remarkable feat not only solidifies his status as an elite but also makes him the first French swimmer to claim three gold medals in a single Olympic competition. This accomplishment was celebrated in front of a jubilant home crowd of over 15,000 spectators at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Paris.



Marchand's journey to this historic double began less than two hours before his breaststroke victory, when he dethroned Hungary's Kristof Milak in the 200-meter butterfly final. Milak, who still holds the world record in this event, saw his Olympic record from Tokyo 2020 surpassed by Marchand. The French swimmer set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:51.21, outperforming Milak and Canada’s Ilya Kharun, who took second and third place respectively.



The achievements of Marchand not only highlight his exceptional prowess in the pool but also reflect the growing strength of French swimming on the global stage. His performance in the 200-meter butterfly was particularly noteworthy, as it demonstrated his ability to excel under pressure and break existing records, further cementing his legacy in the sport.



Marchand's success in both the butterfly and breaststroke events has captured the attention and admiration of the swimming world, marking a historic moment for French athletics. His feats in Paris will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining chapter in Olympic history, showcasing his extraordinary talent and determination in front of a supportive and enthusiastic home audience.

MENAFN01082024000045015839ID1108506059