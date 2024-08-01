Indonesia bans cigarettes sale to under-21s, online advertisements

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Indonesia implemented a significant policy shift by prohibiting the sale of cigarettes to individuals under the age of 21, up from the previous minimum age of 18. This move also includes a ban on the sale of individual tobacco products, although cigars and electronic cigarettes are exempt from this restriction. The Jakarta Globe reported that these new regulations, which were signed into law by President Joko Widodo, aim to tackle public concerns related to tobacco consumption among younger populations. Additionally, the regulations stipulate that tobacco packaging must now contain at least 20 cigarettes, and sliced tobacco packages are restricted to a maximum of 50 grams, addressing the inconsistency in packaging sizes that previously ranged from 12 to 20 cigarettes.



Furthermore, the new rules extend to a ban on cigarette advertisements across all digital platforms, including websites, apps, and social media. This measure is designed to reduce the influence of tobacco marketing on the younger demographic and curb the promotion of smoking in online spaces. Under the updated regulations, cigarette sales are also restricted within 200 meters of educational institutions and areas designated for children's recreational activities, further protecting youth from tobacco exposure.



The changes reflect a broader effort by the Indonesian government to combat smoking rates and promote public health. According to a 2023 health survey, the prevalence of smoking among individuals aged 10 to 18 has decreased to 7.4 percent, down from 9.1 percent in 2018. However, the use of e-cigarettes has seen a slight increase, rising from 0.06 percent to 0.13 percent over the same period, indicating a shift in tobacco consumption patterns.



These regulatory updates are part of a comprehensive approach to reducing tobacco-related harm and improving health outcomes. By raising the minimum age for tobacco purchases and restricting marketing and sales practices, the Indonesian government aims to curb smoking rates and minimize the health risks associated with tobacco use, particularly among the youth.

