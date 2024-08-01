UAE plans on starting residency visa overstay pardon in September

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to launch a two-month amnesty program in September aimed at individuals whose residency visas have expired. This initiative, introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, provides an opportunity for affected individuals to either regularize their status within the country or depart without facing financial penalties.



The Federal Authority emphasized that the grace period is intended to facilitate the regularization of individuals' residency status in accordance with UAE laws. This initiative reflects the UAE's core values of compassion and tolerance, which are foundational to the nation's principles.



According to the announcement, the amnesty program underscores the UAE government's commitment to providing a pathway for visa violators to rectify their status. It aims to alleviate the concerns of individuals who may have overstayed their visas due to various circumstances.



The initiative is expected to begin in September and will run for two months, during which eligible individuals can avail themselves of the opportunity to address their visa status. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security will oversee the implementation of the amnesty, ensuring that procedures are conducted in line with UAE regulations.



Overall, the UAE's decision to introduce this amnesty underscores its proactive approach in addressing residency issues and reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive society that respects legal frameworks while extending compassion to individuals in need of support regarding their residency status.

