Plauti Expands Salesforce Data Solutions With Super Round Robin Acquisition

Plauti's of Super Round Robin brings advanced record routing to its Salesforce data management suite, enhancing and efficiency.

- Sten Ebenau, Plauti CEO. ARNHEM, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plauti, a leading provider of Salesforce data management tools, is excited to announce the acquisition of Super Round Robin, a renowned company specializing in intelligent record routing solutions for Salesforce. This strategic acquisition enhances the comprehensive suite of Salesforce data management products from Plauti, further solidifying their commitment to delivering innovative and efficient data solutions to the Salesforce ecosystem.With the acquisition of Super Round Robin, Plauti welcomes a new era of advanced, flexible distribution methods, with the same ease and intuition as with all existing Plauti solutions. This expansion of the Plauti data management arsenal opens the realm to new possibilities alongside the best-in-class Salesforce data management tooling.Here is a brief overview of Super Round Robin's core features;.No more manual assignment: Automate the assignment of records..No custom code: Simplify processes without the need for custom coding..Assign Custom Fields: Use standard or custom fields to assign records based on specific criteria..Real-time assignment: Immediate email and SMS notifications for new assignments..Representative availability: Adjust availability settings, including out-of-office and working hours..Works on all object types.That is just the tip of the iceberg, and as Super Round Robin solidifies itself within the Plauti ecosystem, there is bound to be more on the way. For a full list of features and functions, please visit PlautiAlternatively, book a demonstration of Super Round Robin today using the link below;BOOK A DEMOFor more information on the acquisition and the transition process, please contact our customer support team at ...Media Contact:Yves SinkgravenContent MarketerPlauti BV.Contact: ...About Plauti:Plauti has been a global leader in Salesforce data management solutions since 2012, striving to enhance the data management experience. Serving over 2,000 customers worldwide, Plauti's solutions are natively integrated with Salesforce, demonstrating versatility across various industries and sectors and a steadfast commitment to data management excellence.About SuperRoundRobin:SuperRoundRobin specializes in intelligent record assignment solutions, helping businesses efficiently manage and assign records to the appropriate team members. For more information, visit superroundrobin

