'Healing Is Here' Event At Charis Bible College

August 6-9, 2024

- spokespersonWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "If you're ready to silence pain and sickness and rest in what Jesus has already provided for you, then join us at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado," said a conference spokesperson.EVENT THEME: Healing is Here, Fix Your Eyes on the HealerDATES: August 6-9, 2024LOCATION: Charis Bible College, Woodland Park, CO.Register: Click on this link.Cost: FREE!EVENT SPEAKERS INCLUDE:Andrew Wommack, founder and president of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, has been spreading the message of God's unconditional love and grace for more than fifty-five years. Author of over forty books, Andrew has a heart for discipleship and teaches biblical truths with clarity and simplicity.Richard Roberts, a dynamic minister and CEO of Richard Roberts Ministries, aims to spread Jesus' saving grace globally. He's an author, podcaster, and TV host with a heart for miracles. Founder of Richard Roberts School of Miracles and The Healing Network, Richard is a beacon of hope and transformation.Carrie Pickett spent sixteen years as a missionary in Russia, where she established and directed the Charis Bible College campus in St. Petersburg. In 2015, she returned to Colorado and now serves as an executive vice president of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis. Carrie is dedicated to spreading God's grace worldwide and raising powerful ministers with a Great Commission vision.In 1985, Audrey Mack miraculously was saved in Cannes, France. She graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center and Victory World Mission Center. She has been in ministry since 1988, sharing the message of grace, faith, and healing globally, with a special emphasis on French-speaking nations.Carlie Terradez is an international speaker, author, Charis Bible College alumna, wife, and mother of three. She is a co-founder of Terradez Ministries, a practical teaching ministry. Having experienced supernatural healing from numerous life-threatening conditions, Carlie is passionate about helping others receive healing.As director of healing ministry, Daniel Amstutz started Healing Now (formerly Healing School) at Charis Bible College in 2011. Together with a powerful team of leaders, Daniel has trained thousands of students in ministering healing to the sick.Barry Bennett is a graduate of Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas. He and his wife, Betty Kay, spent almost thirteen years on the mission field in Mexico, Guatemala, and Chile. Barry came to Andrew Wommack Ministries in 2007 and worked as a prayer minister. Today, Barry serves as a senior instructor at Charis Bible College Woodland Park."Don't miss your opportunity to experience God's extraordinary love and grace like never before and be empowered to share it with the world," according to the event website.

