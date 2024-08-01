PRISM Marketview Launches AI Infrastructure And Datacenter Index

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Showcases Companies Positioned to the Booming AI Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased insight and company news, today announces the launch of its PRISM Emerging AI Infrastructure and Datacenter Index in response to significant global growth and interest in AI technology. The new PRISM index tracks emerging companies supplying AI-related infrastructure and the datacenters that store this technology.









The global AI market size was estimated at $196.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030, as reported by Grand View Research . In 2022, it was estimated that the AI market produced $86.9 billion in revenue and is expected to generate $407 billion by 2027 .

The major infrastructure required to support AI workloads requires sufficient power sources, power redundancy to ensure robust connectivity and specialized cooling methods to maintain efficiency. The AI infrastructure market size is anticipated to reach $421.4 billion by 2033 and was valued at $37.0 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.53% from 2024 to 2033.

PRISM MarketView reviewed a selection of the companies set to transform the AI infrastructure landscape for the next several years.

Applied Digital Corporation

Applied Digital designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. The company recently accelerated its HPC data center project in Ellendale, North Dakota through securing a private debt facility for up to $200 million. Applied Digital intends the financing will provide the company with a clear path to solidifying its position as a leading HPC datacenter owner and operator.

Fluence Energy, Inc.

Fluence Energy, a Siemens and AES company, supports AI infrastructure needs through its energy storage products and solution services. The company recently announced the expansion of its digital services center with a new Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics Center (RMDC) in India. By centralizing their digital capabilities and expertise, the company aims to achieve best-in-class reliability for its customers and profit from their learnings on one of the largest installed bases of any energy storage solutions provider.

Digital Bridge Group, Inc.

Digital Bridge is an infrastructure investment firm who primarily invests in digital infrastructure assets such as data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company intends to announce its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 5pm EST. In the previous quarter, Earnings Per Share (EPS) was in line with analysts' expectations and the first quarter's revenue was $74.4 million. Digital Bridge's market cap stands at 2.6 billion.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on X .

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

...

646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at