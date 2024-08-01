Washington says India will never become America`s ally

(MENAFN) During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, United States Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell emphasized that while India is a significant global power, it will never formalize its alliance or partnership with the United States. Campbell underscored the strategic importance of maintaining positive relations with New Delhi, highlighting India as perhaps the most crucial relationship for the United States to nurture.



Campbell acknowledged India's status as an independent state with its own distinct beliefs and interests, noting the challenges inherent in aligning perspectives between two powerful nations. Despite India's stance on formal alliances, Campbell expressed optimism about fostering the strongest possible bilateral relationship between the United States and India on the global stage.



Regarding India's role on the international front, Campbell commended India's responsible engagement and anticipated its increased involvement in global affairs, including in regions like Ukraine. He referenced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, characterized by discussions with President Vladimir Putin amid global scrutiny and Western concerns, particularly during a concurrent NATO summit in Washington.



The visit, which Campbell described as conducted in a "homely atmosphere," drew attention due to its timing and implications amidst broader geopolitical tensions. Despite differing approaches and occasional tensions, Campbell emphasized ongoing efforts to cultivate a constructive and resilient relationship with India, recognizing the influence of the Indian diaspora as a significant bond between the two nations.

