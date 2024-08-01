Ministry, ASEZA Sign Mou For Prince Hamzah Youth City Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Aug. 1 (Petra) - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Ministry of Youth have signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate the Prince Hamzah Youth City development project in Aqaba, covering the first and second phases at an estimated cost of JD 3.5 million.The agreement was signed by Ali Ajarmah, and Administrative Commissioner, on behalf of the ASEZA Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners, and Hussein Jabour, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth.Ajarmah emphasized the project's alignment with the ASEZA's strategic plan, aiming to transform Prince Hamzah Youth City into a hub for athletes from all governorates. The project will facilitate sports camps and championships at both local and international levels.Jabour highlighted that the development of Prince Hamzah Sports City Stadium is part of royal initiatives, supported directly by the Royal Court.He noted the coordination between the Football Association, the Aqaba Authority, and the Aqaba Governorate Council to enhance the city's facilities and stadium, ensuring they meet international standards.This development aims to benefit the local community, elevate Aqaba's sports status, attract major sporting events, stimulate tourism and economic activity, and provide youth with increased opportunities for sports participation.