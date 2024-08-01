Artichokes Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artichokes Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artichokes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artichokes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.06 billion in 2023 to $3.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to culinary renaissance, regional agricultural shifts, health and nutritional awareness, increased import-export trade, cultural culinary integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artichokes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness, sustainable agriculture practices, market expansion strategies, innovative culinary application, innovative culinary application.

Growth Driver Of The Artichokes Market

Increasing consumption of healthy and nutritional foods is expected to propel the growth of the artichoke market going forward. Healthy and nutritious food is food that supplies the required nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for the body's optimal functioning while also encouraging general health and well-being without the need for additional nutrition supplements. Health-conscious individuals consume artichoke as a healthy and nutritious food due to its high antioxidant content, fiber-rich nature, and high concentration of minerals and vitamins such as vitamins B1, C, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, and niacin, which offer potential health benefits such as helping control cholesterol, diabetic management, detoxification, anti-carcinogenic, antioxidative, antiviral, antibacterial, and others.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artichokes market include Naturipe Farms LLC., General Mills Inc., Caprichos del Paladar S.L.U., Green Giant, Agro T18 Italia S.r.l., Master Fruit Srl., Herrawi Group.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the artichoke market. Major companies operating in the artichoke market are focusing on innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Baby Anzio, Big Heart, Green Globe, Siena, Mercury, Omaha, Fiesole, Chianti, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Fresh, Frozen, Canned

3) By Origin: Organic Artichokes, Conventional Artichokes

4) By Application: Medical Research, Liqueur, Herbal Tea, Cooking, Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Direct Consumption, Food Processing, Beverage Processing, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the artichokes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artichokes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artichokes Market Definition

Artichokes are a type of thistle and flower bud that has a unique appearance and taste and can be cooked in various ways. It contains high fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, promoting multiple health benefits such as weight management, treating fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease, and immune system disorders.

Artichokes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artichokes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artichokes market size, artichokes market drivers and trends , artichokes market major players, artichokes competitors' revenues, artichokes market positioning, and artichokes market growth across geographies. The artichokes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

