(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Embassy of Morocco in Brazil celebrated the Arab country's 25th National Day, marking the ascension to the throne of King Mohammed VI. The solemnity took place in Brasília on Tuesday (30) evening and was attended by Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) international relations vice president Mohamad Mourad.

Ambassador spoke about the opportunities available in his country

In his speech, the Moroccan ambassador Nabil Adghoghi, emphasized the investment opportunities between the two countries in logistics, renewable energy, and infrastructure. He pointed out his country will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Portugal and Spain, which is set to create opportunities for infrastructure investments.

He also highlighted the relevance of the countries' bilateral tourism, pointing out that his country's flagship carrier Royal Air Maroc will restart the direct flight between the two countries. The company announced that the São Paulo-Casablanca will restart being operated in December, which is expected to further stimulate the bilateral tourist flow,

Brazil-Morocco trade

In addition to strong diplomatic and cultural ties, the South American giant and Morocco also maintain a well-cemented trade, with exchanges at USD 2.6 billion last year, with USD 1.2 billion worth of Brazilian exports to the Moroccan market, especially sugar and maize, and USD 1.4 billion worth of exports from Morocco to the Latin American country, mostly fertilizers.

Read more:

Morocco opens tourism office in Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedSupplied

The post Moroccan embassy in Brazil honors National Day appeared first on ANBA News Agency .