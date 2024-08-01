Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Produces Notable Findings In Latest Weight Loss Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has released interim results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study

The study sought to explore the impact of its patented DehydraTECH on glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drugs for the potential of and weight loss, representing a major global

The first 28 days of dosing yielded positive results that Lexaria's management described as“noteworthy” It also marked a significant milestone for the company and the first time it has used liraglutide in any of its GLP-1 studies

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery enhancement, just released interim results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study. The study evaluated the company's patented DehydraTECH technology and its potential to address diabetes and weight loss. The first four weeks of dosing was successful, with Lexaria's management describing its findings as“noteworthy”

( ).

The first phase of this study involved eight study arms, four of which used varying compositions of DehydraTECH-processed CBD. Two of the arms used reformulated Rybelsus(R) composition, which included DehydraTECH and sodium salcaprozate (“SNAC”) technology. In contrast, the last two used pure GLP-1 drugs, primarily semaglutide and liraglutide, respectively, without SNAC inclusion. This marked the first time Lexaria has used liraglutide in any glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) study.

“This is the first time that DehydraTECH processing was applied to the GLP-1 drug liraglutide, and it is encouraging to witness its relative outperformance,” noted Lexaria's official reporting on the findings.

Over the course of the study, unlimited food and water were provided to the animals. In the initial acclimation phase, 34 days before the beginning of dosing, the animals gained 10.9% body weight on average. During the subsequent 28 days of dosing, all animals showed either a noticeable decrease in the rate of body weight gain or the beginning of weight reduction. Most notably, DehydraTECH-liraglutide and DehydraTECH-CBD produced the most significant weight loss results at -1.58% and -1.50%, respectively.

For Lexaria, this marks a significant milestone, not just with using liraglutide in its studies but also in closing the first eight study arms and evaluating results from the first 28 days of dosing. An additional 56 days of dosing remains across all treatment groups.

Its management is optimistic about upcoming results, with the confidence that the progress achieved will be integral in shaping the outcome of future studies.

Dosing for Cohort 2 of the study has already begun and is expected to be completed in mid-October. This Cohort will feature four study arms, including a positive control arm, a placebo arm, a combined DehydraTECH-semaglutide with DehydraTECH-CBD arm, and a combined DehydraTECH-liraglutide with DehydraTECH-CBD.

This study affirms the company's focus on both medium-term and longer-term strategies. Its management is optimistic about this undertaking and looks to follow through with it within its set timelines.

For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is powered by

IBN