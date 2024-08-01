Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Produces Notable Findings In Latest Weight Loss Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has released interim results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study
The study sought to explore the impact of its patented DehydraTECH technology on glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drugs for the potential treatment of diabetes and weight loss, representing a major global market
The first 28 days of dosing yielded positive results that Lexaria's management described as“noteworthy”
It also marked a significant milestone for the company and the first time it has used liraglutide in any of its GLP-1 studies
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery enhancement, just released interim results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study. The study evaluated the company's patented DehydraTECH technology and its potential to address diabetes and weight loss. The first four weeks of dosing was successful, with Lexaria's management describing its findings as“noteworthy”
( ).
The first phase of this study involved eight study arms, four of which used varying compositions of DehydraTECH-processed CBD. Two of the arms used reformulated Rybelsus(R) composition, which included DehydraTECH and sodium salcaprozate (“SNAC”) technology. In contrast, the last two used pure GLP-1 drugs, primarily semaglutide and liraglutide, respectively, without SNAC inclusion. This marked the first time Lexaria has used liraglutide in any glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) study.
“This is the first time that DehydraTECH processing was applied to the GLP-1 drug liraglutide, and it is encouraging to witness its relative outperformance,” noted Lexaria's official reporting on the findings.
Over the course of the study, unlimited food and water were provided to the animals. In the initial acclimation phase, 34 days before the beginning of dosing, the animals gained 10.9% body weight on average. During the subsequent 28 days of dosing, all animals showed either a noticeable decrease in the rate of body weight gain or the beginning of weight reduction. Most notably, DehydraTECH-liraglutide and DehydraTECH-CBD produced the most significant weight loss results at -1.58% and -1.50%, respectively.
For Lexaria, this marks a significant milestone, not just with using liraglutide in its studies but also in closing the first eight study arms and evaluating results from the first 28 days of dosing. An additional 56 days of dosing remains across all treatment groups.
Its management is optimistic about upcoming results, with the confidence that the progress achieved will be integral in shaping the outcome of future studies.
Dosing for Cohort 2 of the study has already begun and is expected to be completed in mid-October. This Cohort will feature four study arms, including a positive control arm, a placebo arm, a combined DehydraTECH-semaglutide with DehydraTECH-CBD arm, and a combined DehydraTECH-liraglutide with DehydraTECH-CBD.
This study affirms the company's focus on both medium-term and longer-term strategies. Its management is optimistic about this undertaking and looks to follow through with it within its set timelines.
