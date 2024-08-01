Youngest Published Child Fiction Author On Record In Horror Genre Mortaza Tokhy Releases His First Short Film Screenplay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toronto Child Horror Author Twelve -Year-Old Mortaza Tokhy Releases His First Short Screenplay "Whispering Shadows."

- Mortaza TokhyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At just twelve years old, Mortaza Tokhy is making waves in the literary world from his home base in Toronto, Canada. He is already recognized as the youngest published horror author on record, published by True American Publishing ( ) with five compelling novels under his belt-*The Grave Walker*, *Home 666*, *Dead In Time*, and *Cemetery Of The Dead*-Mortaza's work is available in major bookstores across the United States, Canada, and Europe. His storytelling prowess doesn't stop at books; he has now ventured into screenwriting with an ambitious new project titled *Whispering Shadows*. "It was a great experience," Mortaza shares enthusiastically about crafting his first screenplay. "Writing became a passion of mine once I realized I could use my imagination to create dark characters and interesting plots with sub-plots." With aspirations that soar even higher, this remarkable young talent aims to develop fresh story ideas while targeting the completion of his first feature-length screenplay before reaching fourteen. Mortaza Tokhy exemplifies youthful creativity and paves the way for aspiring authors everywhere, proving that age is no barrier to extraordinary achievement in literature and film.About Mortaza TokhyMortaza Tokhy is the youngest published author in the horror genre on record to date and lives in Toronto, Canada, with his family. He is presently twelve years old, turning twelve in a few months. He is represented by True American Publishing in the United States.

