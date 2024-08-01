Minister Of Interior: Kuwait's Security Is Top Priority
KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah affirmed on Wednesday that no one is above law and the police's top priority is Kuwait's security.
The Interior Ministry General Directorate of Security Relations and media said in a press release that Sheikh Fahad received Dr Emad Yousef, who was falsely accused of drugs possession.
He was acquitted after the General Administration for Drug control revealed that he was innocent, adding that six people were charged, including military personnel working at the ministry, which planted drugs on him with the aim of removing him from the country.
Dr Emad expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Interior for the good reception and the efforts of the security men in revealing the truth. (end)
