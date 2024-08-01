UN Official: World Must Work Together To Prevent Mideast Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- A UN official called on late Wednesday for further cooperation amongst members of the international community to prevent further escalation in the Middle East following various series of harrowing developments.

"The international community must work together to prevent any actions that could make the conflict much bigger and wider very quickly," Rosemary DiCarlo -- UN Undersecretary-General for affairs -- told an emergency meeting for the UN Security Council (UNSC) focusing the recent flare-up of violence in the region.

Dicarlo warned of the skyrocketing tensions in the wake of the killing of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier in the Wednesday.

"The various attacks over the past few days represent a serious and dangerous escalation," she continued, highlighting the ongoing war in Gaza.

DiCarlo reiterated UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call for "maximum restraint by all", stressing, "Restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time."

"Diplomatic efforts to change the trajectory and seek a path toward regional peace and stability are urgently needed," she underscored.

"Communication by means of missiles, armed drones and other deadly attacks must end."

She appealed to the international community to work together to prevent "any actions that could make the conflict much bigger and wider very quickly."

"We need swift and effective diplomatic action for regional de-escalation. This Council plays a crucial role in this regard. The time is now," she concluded. (end)

ats













MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108503895