Bulgaria Extends Support Program For Ukrainian Refugees Until 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The interim of Bulgaria has extended the state support scheme for the accommodation of Ukrainian refuges until the end of this year.

That's according to The Sofia Globe , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the assistance scheme, involving state payments towards accommodation, was first put in place in 2022 by the Bulgarian government headed by Kiril Petkov, in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine that triggered a flow of millions of refugees.

The current aid scheme, which was extended by successive interim appointed by Bulgarian President Roumen Radev, was due to expire on July 31, 2024.

It is now known that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, 2,454,748 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria.

A total of 181,868 individuals have been registered by Bulgaria under the EU's temporary protection scheme. A total of 55,302 individuals remain in Bulgaria. In turn, a total of 6,081 are accommodated through the state scheme.

