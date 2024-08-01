For 1St Time Since 2008, Bank Of Japan Decided To Raise Discount Rate To 0.25%
By Alimat Aliyeva
For the second time in these six months, the bank of Japan
(Central Bank) has revised its ultra-soft monetary policy and
raised the discount rate, which in recent years has been set at a
virtually negative level, Azernews reports.
At a meeting of the financial regulator, it was decided to raise
the short-term interest rate from 0-0.1% to 0.25%. The Bank of
Japan also decided to reduce the volume of purchases of government
bonds.
It is noted that the Bank of Japan plans to continue raising the
discount rate in the future, since inflation in the country exceeds
the target of 2% - in June this year, inflation was 2.6%
year-on-year.
In general, the Japanese financial regulator assesses the state
of the economy as positive, noting a positive trend towards growth
against the background of steady wage growth and an increase in
household incomes.
