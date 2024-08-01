Sai Kung Community And Recreational Hub Dock 1A Completed The Revitalization

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - The revitalization of Dock 1A, a community and recreational hub in Sai Kung located at 1A, Chui Tong Road is underway. The mall will be transformed into a modern, community-driven lifestyle and recreational landmark in the district. Dock 1A is now available for lease, and the grand opening is expected to happen in January of 2025.With over 56,000 sq ft of leasing area, the revitalised 10-storey shopping mall will be the first mega shopping mall and parking facility in the Sai Kung district. The mall will offer a wide range of shops, dining, and entertainment facilities, including coffee shops, fitness centre, supermarket, and shops for kids' entertainment and pet supplies. More than 380 parking spaces will be provided from the fifth floor to the rooftop, accommodating the parking needs of local residents and visitors.Dock 1A is located within walking distance of Sai Kung's major attractions and transportation hubs. Visitors from Sai Kung Town Centre take only 5 minutes to walk from the Sai Kung Town Centre, and 10 minutes from Sai Kung Public Pier. Drivers from Sha Tin, Tseung Kwan O, Ma On Shan, and other neighbouring areas can arrive in around 20 minutes.'Dock 1A is designed based on a community-centred concept, in which the daily living needs of residents and stakeholders are in priority,' said Kevin Wong, Accounting and Operation Manager of Dock 1A. 'With the vision to provide a leisure living space in the community, Dock 1 will play an essential role in enhancing the development of Sai Kung for locals, visitors and nearby merchants.''Looking forward, the new management team envisioned Dock 1A as a cultural and social centre promoting the history of Sai Kung, as well as a relaxing spot for visitors exploring the community,' added Kevin.Hashtag: #Dock1A

About Dock 1A

Positioned as a community and recreational hub, Dock 1A is a newly revitalised mall and parking facility located at 1A Chui Tong Road, Sai Kung, near Sai Kung Town Centre and Public Pier. The new management envisioned the mall as a modern, community-driven lifestyle and recreational landmark in the district, providing living space for Sai Kung residents and Hong Kong citizens.



