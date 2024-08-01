DHL Global Forwarding Appoints New CEO For The Greater China Region

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Aditi Rasquinha is named CEO, taking over from Steve Huang, who recently entered retirement

Aditi Rasquinha, a new CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Greater China

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 -DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has appointed Aditi Rasquinha as the new CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Greater China with effect from 1 August 2024. She takes over from Steve Huang, who retired after more than 30 years of illustrious service with DHL Group.'We are thrilled to have Aditi rejoin DHL Global Forwarding. Her familiarity with our organization, extensive experience and leadership in the logistics industry will be invaluable as she leads the Greater China market. This region is one that offers a lot of opportunities for us, as well as our customers, and I am confident Aditi will bring a fresh perspective and help build on our success here,' said Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.No stranger to the DHL Global Forwarding family, Rasquinha started her career with DHL Group in 2005 as a Business Analyst as part of Singapore's Global Customer Solutions team. Over the next five years, she rose through the ranks to the role of Director, Strategic Ocean Freight Accounts, DHL Global Forwarding Singapore. At DHL, she most recently served as Director Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding Malaysia in 2014.Since then, Rasquinha accumulated extensive experience with Kuehne + Nagel as Ocean Freight Head Thailand and the Netherlands, and in her current position as Head of Ocean Freight Asia Pacific at DB Schenker since 2021.'I am excited about the role, and looking forward to accelerating the growth momentum at DHL Global Forwarding Greater China. Returning to DHL feels like coming home, and I look forward to reconnecting with my colleagues and bringing new ideas to the table. We have many opportunities to do more in this region, especially with our launch of the EV Center of Excellence in Shanghai,' added Rasquinha, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Greater China.DHL Global Forwarding has recently opened its latest electric vehicle (EV) Center of Excellence in Shanghai to support EV companies and related sectors in growing their presence locally and globally. This marks the Group's first EV Center of Excellence in China, the largest global EV market.The Shanghai EV Centre of Excellence specializes in seamless and integrated end-to-end logistics for EV products, including batteries, electric motors, charging infrastructure and more. It has a dedicated team of specialists to ensure efficient handling, storage and transportation while meeting the unique needs of the EV sector.Hashtag: #DHL #DHLGlobalForwarding

