Restoring Logged Forests Doesn't Mean Locking Them Up As 'Wilderness' It Means Actively Managing Them

Author: Jack Pascoe

( MENAFN - The Conversation) On January 1 this year, the commercial logging of native forests ended in Victoria and Western Australia. It was one of the most significant changes in the history of forest management in Australia.

