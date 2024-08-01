عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Restoring Logged Forests Doesn't Mean Locking Them Up As 'Wilderness' It Means Actively Managing Them

Restoring Logged Forests Doesn't Mean Locking Them Up As 'Wilderness' It Means Actively Managing Them


8/1/2024 2:13:28 AM
Author: Jack Pascoe

(MENAFN- The Conversation) On January 1 this year, the commercial logging of native forests ended in Victoria and Western Australia. It was one of the most significant changes in the history of forest management in Australia.
The Conversation

MENAFN01082024000199003603ID1108503216


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search