Leejam Acquires Sports Hub

Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Leejam Sports Company has announced it has acquired Sports Hub, a Saudi company with expertise in designing and delivering sporting events and community programs, through its arm, Rasan.

This comes as opportunities to grow the sports and athletic events sector in Saudi Arabia have directly led to a reshuffle of the cards throughout the country, pushing businesses to double their investments in the area.

Sports Hub specializes in holding large sporting events as well as bespoke contests and activations for both the public and private sectors. The company primarily targets children by offering them dedicated sports events and clubs that embed the sporting way of life in their DNA. With the Kingdom embarking on hosting major sporting events, this acquisition is primed to bolster the sector's capabilities in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of life for the Kingdom's residents.

Sports Hub has earned a robust reputation for presenting top-tier sporting events in collaboration with the finest of local talent besides tapping into world-class expertise in this domain. Its innovative approach and successful track record syncs seamlessly with Leejam's vision of promoting health, fitness and healthy lifestyles across the community.

The strategic step signifies Leejam's commitment to boost its presence and impact in the Kingdom's dynamic sports scene. By teaming up with Sports Hub, Leejam aims to leverage its expertise and network to diversify its offerings and boost engagement with sports fans.

Simon Alexander Müller, Co-Founder & CEO of Sports Hub, added:“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Sports Hub. Partnering with Leejam will allow us to further enhance our offerings and expand our reach, bringing innovative sports experiences to an even broader audience. Together, we aim to make a significant impact on the sports landscape in Saudi Arabia, in line with the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.”

The proud owner of the Fitness Time brand, Leejam Sports Company is the largest listed provider of integrated health, sports and fitness services in the Middle East and North Africa region.

