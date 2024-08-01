Prince Harry's Efforts To Contact King Charles, William Are Ignored Due To 'Very Bad' Rift In Royal Family: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry's calls and letters to King Charles go unanswered while his efforts to contact Prince William are also ignored, sources have told PEOPLE. A Royal insider described the rift between the Duke of Sussex and Prince William as "very bad" but not "irreparable".

Harry sought to discuss his long-running battle for security , believing his father could reinstate it. While Buckingham Palace does not typically comment on security matters, a palace source told the publication that Harry's security is not under the King's control.

| King Charles worried about Prince Harry, will always keep the 'door open'

After a positive meeting in February following King Charles' cancer diagnosis, communication between the father and son has deteriorated. People close to Harry say King Charles no longer takes his son's calls or responds to his letters.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,' His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too," the publication quoted a friend of Harry's as saying.

| Prince Harry won't bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK; here's why

Harry, meanwhile, is worried about the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to the publication, he has repeatedly asked his father for help. Sources say Harry is scared and believes only his father can help. Harry is determined to protect his family.

Nevertheless, the issue preventing Harry from securing protection is complex as the UK's monarch has no governmental power. The Executive Committee decides police protection for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), representing the UK government.