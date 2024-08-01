Comptia Honors Industry Partners For Outstanding Contributions To Tech Workforce Training Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards presented at 2024 CompTIA Partner Summit in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA – CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the information (IT) and workforce, honored several partner organizations and two individuals for their work building a stronger workforce through training, education, and certification programs designed to connect people with the technology skills they need to reach their full potential and attain career success.

Awards recognizing CompTIA partners who have performed exceptionally well as leaders from around the world were presented at the annual CompTIA Partner Summit this week in Atlanta. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers rely on CompTIA and its Authorized Partners for training, education and professional certifications.

“Our partners connect individuals and enterprises from around the world to CompTIA through their dedicated efforts,” said Donna Koppensteiner, chief revenue officer, CompTIA.“We are proud to honor these partner organizations and look forward to our continued success in delivering comprehensive technology training to today and tomorrow's workforce.”

CompTIA Pioneers in Tech Award for 2024 was presented to Mike Morris of Western Governors University. CompTIA Instructor Network Most Valuable Contributor for 202 4 was presented to Rick Butler, a contract instructor in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Academic Partners and Delivery Partners in the United States, Canada and Latin America were recognized in multiple categories.



2024 CompTIA Partner Awards





U.S. Partner of the Year Award :

Western Governors University (Academic) and Skillsoft Global Knowledge (Delivery)

U.S. Rising Star Award:

Southern New Hampshire University (Academic) and Cyber Brain Academy (Delivery)

Latin America Partner of the Year Award:

Dion Training Solutions LLC

Latin America Rising Star Award:

Netec

Canadian Partner of the Year Award:

CDI College

Canadian Rising Star Award:

York University

Trailblazer Award:

Northern Virginia Community College Workforce (Academic) and New Horizons (Delivery)

Training Excellence Award:

Gwinnett County Public Schools (Academic) Skillsoft Global Knowledge (Delivery)

Enterprise Impact Award:

Amazon Career Choice

Pathway Champions – Cybersecurity Award:

University of West Florida (Academic) and EdX (Delivery)

Pathway Champions – Infrastructure Award:

Ivy Tech Community College (Academic) and Divergence Academy (Delivery)

Pathway Champions – Data Award:

Divergence Academy (Delivery)

Pathway Champions – Tech Essentials Award:

Wake County Public Schools (Academic)

CompTIA is a leading resource for world-class education, training and certifications to equip current and aspiring IT workers with the experience and skills needed for employment and career advancement in technology occupations. More than 3.1 million CompTIA certifications are held by IT professionals around the world. To learn more visit .

