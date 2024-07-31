Qatar’s yearly inflation rate surges to 0.98 percent in June

(MENAFN) In June, Qatar's consumer price index (CPI) saw a year-on-year increase, rising to 0.98 percent from 0.93 percent in May, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Tuesday. This uptick in the CPI was largely influenced by significant price hikes in certain sectors. Recreation and culture experienced the most substantial rise at 14.09 percent, followed by education, which increased by 3.42 percent, and food and beverages, which saw a modest increase of 0.09 percent.



Conversely, some categories witnessed declines. Communication services decreased by 4.62 percent, while housing, water, electricity, and other fuels fell by 3.10 percent. Transport also saw a decrease, with prices down by 0.32 percent. Despite these varied changes within specific sectors, the overall consumer price index decreased slightly by 0.07 percent in June compared to May.



In terms of price changes across main components, communication services showed a notable increase of 9.29 percent, and entertainment and culture saw a rise of 1.24 percent. Education recorded a nearly flat increase of 0.04 percent. On the other hand, food and beverages experienced a decline of 3.12 percent, clothing and footwear decreased by 0.86 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services saw a slight drop of 0.18 percent.

