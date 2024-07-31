Merrick Creative Expands Services To Include Public Relations Welcoming Veteran Journalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Merrick Creative is expanding services to include Public Relations. This allows Merrick to serve a broader range of industries and clients.

GREENBELT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merrick Creative, a brand management and consultancy, is thrilled to announce the addition of public relations services to its offerings. As part of our commitment to providing unique creative solutions, this expansion will allow us to broaden our offerings and work with a larger range of industries and clients.As part of the expansion, Merrick Creative has established a designated public relations team led by Jackie Hampton, who brings nearly two decades of local, regional and national broadcast experience. Jackie, alongside Maeve Cronin, an experienced communications professional, will oversee communications and media strategy for clients and executives seeking to raise their profiles, generate brand awareness, and manage major crises.“Merrick Creative is in the business of creativity, and adding a public relations team to our services will help us better serve existing clients and welcome new ones to the firm,” said Thomas Frank, Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Merrick Creative.“Jackie knows news media, having an intimate understanding of how local stations and news organizations operate and together she and Maeve have the talent and expertise that is exactly what our fast-growing firm needs as we deliver for our clients.”Whether you're managing a crisis, launching a new product, or just simply looking to make headlines, Merrick Creative is now fully equipped to help you achieve that goal. Our clients expect integrated communication strategies that include PR alongside brand and marketing services, and this expansion presents a broader expertise and capability to address complex communication needs.“I am beyond excited about Merrick's expansion into Public Relations and working with such a talented and dynamic group of creative minds,” said Hampton. "Together, we are ready to launch impactful and inventive campaigns addressing the issues that matter most to our clients while connecting authentically with our clients' target audiences."For more information on our new public relations services, contact us or visit us here .About Merrick CreativeMerrick Creative is a brand management and technology consultancy, built on big ideas, decades of experience and innovative ways to attract your target audience.Whether your brand is established, vying for loyalty or seeking new audiences, Merrick Creative is here to help. Thoughtful, inventive and determined, we bring your customers a brand experience that endears you to them. You take it from there.Creativity is good business.

