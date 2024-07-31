Moscow, Tehran deny allegations of interference in US presidential election

(MENAFN) Moscow and Tehran have both rejected claims of their involvement in efforts to influence the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The Kremlin has dismissed recent allegations from U.S. intelligence agencies, which identified Russia as a major threat to the integrity of the election, accusing the country of using sophisticated methods to support certain candidates and create divisions within the U.S. landscape.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized these claims as absurd, suggesting they are part of a broader narrative aimed at portraying Russia as an adversary. Peskov argued that such statements are likely to proliferate as the U.S. election approaches, with both major American political parties utilizing Russia as a focal point in their campaigns.



Similarly, Iran has refuted accusations from U.S. intelligence that it is attempting to influence the election, particularly with the aim of undermining the campaigns of Republican candidate Donald Trump. In a statement from its mission to the United Nations in New York, Iran emphasized that it has no interest or activity related to swaying the U.S. presidential race.



This response came after U.S. officials suggested that Iran seeks to disrupt the election process and negatively impact Trump's campaign. Both Moscow and Tehran's denials reflect their broader stance of rejecting external accusations aimed at influencing their international reputations and diplomatic relations.



