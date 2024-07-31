(MENAFN) In recent developments, the Chinese Foreign has firmly rejected accusations of election interference following a report by the United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The ODNI’s late July Election Security Update implicated China, along with Russia and Iran, in efforts to influence United States and potentially disrupt the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November.



The ODNI report suggested that while China might not aim to directly influence the outcome of the presidential race, there are concerns that Chinese-affiliated entities may attempt to undermine certain candidates who are perceived as opposing China’s core interests. The report further noted that Chinese agents had previously engaged in similar activities during the 2022 midterm elections. Additionally, the ODNI highlighted that Beijing is reportedly using social media platforms to exacerbate divisions within the U.S. and to portray democratic systems as unstable.



At a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded to these allegations by asserting that China has never interfered in, nor will it interfere in, United States elections. Lin condemned the United States for disseminating what he described as false information aimed at discrediting China and criticized the United States for leveraging China as a scapegoat in the electoral process.



In a parallel development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also dismissed the ODNI's claims of Russian election meddling as “absurd.” Peskov accused the United States intelligence community of succumbing to domestic political trends that seek to find external enemies as a means of addressing internal issues.



The mutual denials from both China and Russia reflect a broader trend of escalating diplomatic tensions between these nations and the United States The ongoing allegations of foreign interference are shaping international relations and adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape as the United States approaches its election period. The interactions between global powers and their respective responses to such accusations underscore the intricate dynamics at play in contemporary international politics.

