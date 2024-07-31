Consumer Price Index Edges Up To 0.98% In May 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Planning Council has released the Consumer Price (CPI) for the month of June 2024 which revealed the CPI of June 2024 reached 107.52 points showing a decrease of 0.07% when compared to CPI of May 2024. Compared to CPI of June 2023, [Y-o-Y] basis, an increase of 0.98% has been recorded in the general index (CPI) of this month.

When comparing the main components of CPI for the month of June 2024, with the previous month May 2024 (monthly change), it is found that, there were five groups increased, five groups decreased, and two groups remained unchanged.

The groups showed decreased as follows:“Food and Beverages” by 3.12%,“Clothing and Footwear” by 0.86%,“Transport” by 0.61%,“Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel” by 0.47%,“Miscellaneous Goods and Services” by 0.18%. A increase has been recorded in“Communication” by 9.29%,“Recreation and Culture” by 1.24%,“Restaurants and Hotels” by 0.13%,“Furniture and Household Equipment” by 0.07%, slightly increase almost stable in“Education” by 0.04%.“Tobacco”,“Health” and remained flat at the last month's price level.

A comparison of the CPI, June 2024 with the CPI, June 2023 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index (CPI) by 0.98%. This [Y-o-Y] price increase is primary due to the prices rising in five groups namely:“Recreation and Culture” by 14.09%,“Education” by 3.42%,“Miscellaneous Goods and Services” by 2.83%,“Clothing and Footwear” by 0.98%,“Food and Beverages” by 0.09%. A decrease has been shown in price levels in“Communication” by 4.62%,“Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel' by 3.10%,“Restaurants and Hotels” by 1.79%,“Health” by 1.77%,“Furniture and Household Equipment” by 1.71%,“Transport” by 0.32%. No changes recorded on“Tobacco”.