Bedtime Story By Xi Yang Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Awards

Bedtime Story

Xi Yang's innovative chocolate packaging design, Bedtime Story, receives prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Xi Yang as a Silver award winner for the exceptional packaging design, Bedtime Story. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Bedtime Story within the packaging industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovation and creativity.Bedtime Story's award-winning packaging design is particularly relevant to current trends in the industry, which emphasize the importance of storytelling and emotional connection in product presentation. By conveying the unique flavor experiences through peculiar graphics and a sense of story, this design aligns with the growing demand for packaging that goes beyond mere functionality to engage consumers on a deeper level.What sets Bedtime Story apart is its unconventional approach to representing chocolate flavors. Instead of relying on intuitive food patterns, the design uses distinctive graphics to evoke the rich associations and emotional shifts brought about by each taste. The packaging employs special paper with a metallic texture and striking black patterns, creating a strong visual contrast that captures attention and imagination.This Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Xi Yang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. It is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of storytelling and sensory experiences. The recognition also motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence and creativity in their work.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xi YangYang Xi is the Chief Design Officer and co-founder of AMOVO Chocolate, a brand with a 17-year history and tens of millions of fans in China. Under Yang Xi's leadership, the product design team aims to integrate chocolate into various aspects of daily life, going beyond its traditional categorization as a Valentine's Day gift. The brand values the transmission of emotions through visuals, believing that each flavor can evoke specific memories and emotions in tasters.About AmovoAmovo, founded in 2007, specializes in the research, development, and production of premium chocolate products, with a focus on pure cocoa butter chocolates. The company is committed to delivering natural and healthy products to consumers and was among the first in China to establish standards and concepts for pure cocoa butter chocolate.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.

