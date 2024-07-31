Hong Kong: Super-Connecting New Pathways To Success With Laos

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2024 - Hong Kong is exploring new pathways to business success with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Starting in Laos (July 28-29, 2024), a high-level delegation, led by Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, is visiting these three countries to forge closer government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people ties in the region.

To promote closer collaboration, Mr Lee met top government and business leaders in Laos and visited the Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway, a flagship co-operation project under the Belt and Road Initiative.







Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee (left) meets Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

ASEAN is Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner globally, with bilateral trade in goods between Hong Kong and ASEAN reaching US$144.6 billion last year, accounting for nearly 13% of the city's external merchandise trade.

A total of 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between organisations and enterprises of Hong Kong and Laos were exchanged during the delegation's visit to Laos, covering areas including customs collaboration, investment promotion, trade and economic partnership, financial services, education exchange and so on.







Mr Lee (first left) and Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Saleumxay Kommasith (first right) witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding by organisations and enterprises of Hong Kong and Laos.

Mr Lee also visited Vientiane Secondary School (VSS), which had signed an MoU with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during this trip.







Mr Lee (second left) exchanges views with students at Vientiane Secondary School.

'To welcome more outstanding talent from Laos, we have already relaxed the visa policy for Laotian talent to work in Hong Kong, or study in our publicly-funded universities,' Mr Lee said. 'And once you've graduated from a Hong Kong university, you are eligible to stay in Hong Kong, work in Hong Kong, or simply enjoy life in Hong Kong, for up to 24 months, under our Immigration Arrangement for Non-local Graduates.'

Under the landmark MoU, outstanding students from VSS will be offered scholarships to pursue full-time undergraduate studies at PolyU. 'The scholarship award value is up to full tuition and living allowances in recognition of students' achievements in academic and non-academic fields,' said Professor Ben Young, Vice-President (Student and Global Affairs) at PolyU.

'PolyU is committed to nurturing a diverse student community and empowering young individuals globally to thrive in today's dynamic world.'

Deputy Principal of VSS, Manivone Phaxayavong, said, 'This co-operation is creating good conditions for our students who have excellent academic performance to go on to study at the postgraduate level in Hong Kong and also to learn a different culture.'

'I am very impressed and proud that the Hong Kong PolyU has put faith and trust in our Vientiane Secondary School and has chosen our school as the first school for educational co-operation.'

VSS opened in 1959 and has close to 3,700 students. Its distinguished alumni include Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, who met Mr Lee in Vientiane and hosted lunch for the visiting Hong Kong delegation.

