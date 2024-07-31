144 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline Over The Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 144 combat clashes took place on the front line.



General Staff spokesman Dmytro Hutsulyak said this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.



"During the past day, 144 combat clashes took place. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched a total of 1 missile strike with one missile on the positions of our and populated areas, as well as 85 airstrikes. In particular, 141 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, more than 4,350 were carried out, 90 of them from multiple launch rocket systems," Hutsulyak said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers continued assault operations. 6 enemy attacks were repelled, in particular, in the areas of Tykhe and Vovchansk settlements.



In the Kupyansk direction, the invaders carried out 7 attacks in the Pishchane and Stelmakhivka districts of the Kharkiv oblast.



In the Lyman direction in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske of the Luhansk region and Serebryansk forestry, 18 attacks by Russian troops were repelled.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka settlements.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 attempts by the Russian occupation forces to break through the defenses in the area of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried 23 times to wedge themselves into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk, New York and Zalizne.



In frontline, 149 clashes took place over past day, enemy attacks 10 localities in Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, 48 attacks by the russian occupation forces were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Zhelanne, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka settlements.



In the Vremivka direction, the Russian occupiers made 5 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Stepova Novosilka, Donetsk oblast.



In the Orikhiv direction, 5 combat clashes took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia oblast.



Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the russian occupation forces, hit an air defense system, 3 ammunition depots and a warehouse of material and technical means.



As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to July 31, 2024 amount to about 578,120 people, including 1060 people over the past day.