US Islamophobia Increased By 69 Pct US Amid Gaza War - CAIR

WASHINGTON, July 31 (KUNA) -- Discrimination and hate crimes against Muslims and particularity Palestinians rose by 69 percent in the United States, compared to last year, new data by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) advocacy group showed late Tuesday.

US president Joe Biden had previously announced that due to the ongoing war in the Gaza strip, which led to islamophobia in US as Muslims are being subjected to various types of discrimination and are targeted because of their religion.

From January to June 2024, CAIR documented over 4,000 incoming complaints, which is 69 percent increase compared to 2023.

CAIR added that education discrimination incidents jumped in May as student encampment urged universities to take an anti-genocide stand dominated media headlines.

CAIR's data showed at the end of January islamophobia has increased in the US to more than 100 percent during the last three months following the Israeli aggression war on Gaza.













